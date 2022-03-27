Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Receives $8.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

CIAFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of CIAFF stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98. Champion Iron has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $5.82.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

