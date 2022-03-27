Analysts Set Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target at $94.33

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.71.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of SAIC opened at $91.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $96.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.25%.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 80,200.0% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

