Brokerages Set Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Target Price at $8.25

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CJREF shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CJREF opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $801.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.50. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14.

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $369.28 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.83%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.