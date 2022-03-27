Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) VP Sanjoy Mukherjee Sells 400 Shares

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:RE opened at $299.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $234.87 and a 1-year high of $307.76.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

