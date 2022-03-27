Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 25th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.50 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.35.

VET opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.58.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.32. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 55.40% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 2,345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,059,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,324 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 480.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,558,000 after buying an additional 1,879,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,154,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,119,000 after buying an additional 106,643 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,906,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,869,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 624,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

