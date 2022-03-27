Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

CCL has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.19.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

CCL stock opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 52.54% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 370.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,854,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,396,000 after buying an additional 3,035,340 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $60,673,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 36.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,998 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 52.3% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,514,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at $38,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.