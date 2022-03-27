StockNews.com Lowers Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VET. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.35.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.58. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.32. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 55.40% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2,345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,059,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,324 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 480.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,154,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,119,000 after purchasing an additional 106,643 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,906,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 50.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,869,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 624,800 shares during the last quarter. 23.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

