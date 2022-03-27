Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ (VRTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $275.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $257.63.

VRTX stock opened at $253.95 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $254.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $736,206.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,129 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,751. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

