Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ (VRTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $275.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $257.63.
VRTX stock opened at $253.95 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $254.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.58.
In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $736,206.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,129 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,751. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.