Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG. “
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ardagh Metal Packaging from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.96.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth about $100,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.31% of the company’s stock.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile (Get Rating)
