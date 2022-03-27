iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,840.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EUSB opened at $45.92 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $50.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.73.

