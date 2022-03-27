Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ULH. TheStreet raised Universal Logistics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:ULH opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40. Universal Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15.

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $467.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.00 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

In other Universal Logistics news, Director Richard P. Urban purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.49 per share, with a total value of $102,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 60.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Universal Logistics by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 234,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 133,862 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, Lafitte Capital Management LP boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 498,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

