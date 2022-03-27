Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

ULH has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Logistics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

ULH stock opened at $20.95 on Thursday. Universal Logistics has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $562.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40.

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $467.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.00 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

In other Universal Logistics news, Director Richard P. Urban acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.49 per share, with a total value of $102,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Universal Logistics by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 234,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 133,862 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,867,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 46,120 shares during the period. Lafitte Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 498,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Universal Logistics by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 34,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

