Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG opened at $162.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.56. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $142.88 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.