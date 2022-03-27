Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Shares Sold by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,739,000 after acquiring an additional 48,430 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 444,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 42,411 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 338,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 31,018 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 17,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 16,356 shares during the last quarter.

RDIV opened at $43.70 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $43.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.24.

