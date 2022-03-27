Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Lowers Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,366 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 558,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,477,000 after acquiring an additional 239,091 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $929,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 23,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.35.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $58.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 59.23%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

