Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 491 Shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PBW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 1,373.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $65.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.99 and its 200 day moving average is $72.01. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $48.60 and a 1-year high of $102.06.

