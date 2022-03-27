BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) Trading Down 5.3%

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2022

Shares of BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMIGet Rating) were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 74,303 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 364,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIMI. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BOQI International Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOQI International Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. CVI Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of BOQI International Medical by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 274,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 208,197 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOQI International Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BOQI International Medical by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263 shares in the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOQI International Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIMI)

BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products. It deals with the retail and wholesale of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and other relates services. It intends to establish a chain of hospitals specializing in obstetrics and gynecology. The company was founded on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Chongqing, China.

