BOQI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 74,303 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 364,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIMI. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BOQI International Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOQI International Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. CVI Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of BOQI International Medical by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 274,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 208,197 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOQI International Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BOQI International Medical by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263 shares in the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products. It deals with the retail and wholesale of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and other relates services. It intends to establish a chain of hospitals specializing in obstetrics and gynecology. The company was founded on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Chongqing, China.

