Meyer Handelman Co. Boosts Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.3% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $1,670,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.93.

TRV opened at $187.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.69. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $187.78.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Travelers Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.