VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EGY. Zacks Investment Research raised VAALCO Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised VAALCO Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock opened at $7.09 on Thursday. VAALCO Energy has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.89.

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 41.11% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The business had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts expect that VAALCO Energy will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

In other news, Director Andrew Lawrence Fawthrop sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $193,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jason Doornik sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $34,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 3,026,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 148,939 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 444,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

