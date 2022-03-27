AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.00.

AN opened at $112.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.40. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $85.15 and a 1-year high of $133.48.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AutoNation will post 20.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 20.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 1.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

