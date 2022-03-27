AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AN. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.00.
AN opened at $112.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.40. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $85.15 and a 1-year high of $133.48.
In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after buying an additional 39,642 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 182,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 22.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.
About AutoNation (Get Rating)
AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AutoNation (AN)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.