AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AN. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.00.

AN opened at $112.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.40. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $85.15 and a 1-year high of $133.48.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AutoNation will post 20.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after buying an additional 39,642 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 182,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 22.2% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

