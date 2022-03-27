Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compass Minerals International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Compass Minerals International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. CL King raised their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compass Minerals International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.83.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $64.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.96. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.09.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 6.0% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

