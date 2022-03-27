WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Stock Price Down 1.2%

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Rating) shares fell 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.37 and last traded at $39.63. 63,953 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 108,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.12.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth $661,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth $121,000.

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

