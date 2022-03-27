Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Rating) shares were down 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 88,369 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 77,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 7.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.56 million and a PE ratio of -4.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18.
About Benton Resources (CVE:BEX)
Recommended Stories
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Benton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.