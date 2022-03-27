Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 82,680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 218,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Mobile from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Aurora Mobile ( NASDAQ:JG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.35. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 39.28% and a negative return on equity of 44.60%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Mobile during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aurora Mobile by 356.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 37,074 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aurora Mobile by 26.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

