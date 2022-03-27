Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Stock Price Up 14.1%

Shares of Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) rose 14.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 2,289,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 243% from the average daily volume of 666,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16.
Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBWTF)
