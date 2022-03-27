Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEYL – Get Rating) rose 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 24,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 23,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Logiq (WEYL)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Logiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logiq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.