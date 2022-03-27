Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Rating) shares were down 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 88,369 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 77,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 7.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.56 million and a PE ratio of -4.77.

About Benton Resources (CVE:BEX)

Benton Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. It has a diversified property portfolio of gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, and lithium assets. The company is advancing projects in Ontario, including flagship Far Lake Copper project located west of Thunder Bay, Ontario, as well as projects, such as the Abernethy, the Armit Lake, the Forester Lake, the Hele, and the Iron Duke projects.

