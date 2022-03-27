Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,996 shares of company stock worth $19,651,602. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $119.67 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $143.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.63 and its 200-day moving average is $125.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.26.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

