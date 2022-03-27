Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,091,000 after acquiring an additional 183,335 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,386,000 after buying an additional 510,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 610,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,085,000 after buying an additional 35,230 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation stock opened at $88.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.82. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $106.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $225.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Onto Innovation Profile (Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.