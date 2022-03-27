Short Interest in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Declines By 50.6%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the February 28th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.3 days. Currently, 14.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,067,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,666,000 after acquiring an additional 71,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,473,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,974,000 after buying an additional 290,247 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,315,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,880,000 after buying an additional 145,493 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $12,996,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $13,549,000.

PHAT opened at $13.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average of $21.64. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

