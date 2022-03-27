Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Short Interest Update

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SCZC opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.93. Santa Cruz County Bank has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.23.

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.44 million for the quarter.

Santa Cruz County Bank engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land and Construction, Commercial and Industrial, Agricultural Land, Real Estate and Production, and Consumer. The company was founded by Richard Alderson, Kenneth R.

