JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Boosted by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.0% of Alley Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $141.92 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $127.27 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

