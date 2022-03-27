Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,977 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 622.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $73.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.34. The company has a market cap of $88.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $59.05 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7884 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.74.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

