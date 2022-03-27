Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,279 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 1,346.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in POSCO by 253.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in POSCO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.
POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.03 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 12.50%.
POSCO Company Profile (Get Rating)
POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on POSCO (PKX)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.