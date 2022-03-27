Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,279 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of POSCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 1,346.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in POSCO by 253.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in POSCO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of POSCO stock opened at $61.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.21. POSCO has a 12-month low of $54.20 and a 12-month high of $92.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.09.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.03 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 12.50%.

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

