a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.20.

NYSE:AKA opened at $4.40 on Thursday. a.k.a. Brands has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. a.k.a. Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $51,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick purchased 15,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at $9,618,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at $4,922,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at $3,865,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $3,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

About a.k.a. Brands (Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

