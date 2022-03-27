Peter Cameron Hyzer Sells 9,107 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 9,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $546,602.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $56.41 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $79.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 201.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

ZI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.