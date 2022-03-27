Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNVY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Convey Holding Parent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Convey Holding Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.06.

Get Convey Holding Parent alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNVY opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Convey Holding Parent has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $14.29.

Convey Holding Parent ( NYSE:CNVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Convey Holding Parent had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNVY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,263,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,012,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,259,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,393,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Convey Holding Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Holding Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.