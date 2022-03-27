International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $144.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $165.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.70.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $129.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.34 and a 200-day moving average of $139.44. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 128.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

