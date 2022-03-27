All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $284,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,197,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 64,698 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $16,328,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $186.71 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.12 and a 1-year high of $429.54. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.05.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.23, for a total value of $203,959.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,003 shares of company stock worth $2,947,920.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

