Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 79 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 166,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 504.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 48.1% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $138.00 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.99 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.17.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWKS. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.55.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total value of $1,612,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,500 shares of company stock worth $6,223,325. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

