Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Grows Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $57.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 80.30%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $265,958.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,098 shares of company stock worth $3,528,713 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

