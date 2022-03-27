Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) EVP Sells $269,349.70 in Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $269,349.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Macy’s stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $14.76 and a one year high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.03. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.92.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on M. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

