Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) CEO Buys $220,650.00 in Stock

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) CEO Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $220,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Austin Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $192,900.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $206,850.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $242,100.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Austin Russell acquired 15,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $217,200.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Austin Russell bought 65,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $892,450.00.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.05% and a negative net margin of 745.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LAZR. Cowen began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 99.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 160,851 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 140.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,143 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 19.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,098,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

