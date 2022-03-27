Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,922,522 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 19,173,936 shares.The stock last traded at $46.03 and had previously closed at $46.45.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,060,000 after purchasing an additional 316,580 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 335,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,794,000 after purchasing an additional 18,998 shares during the period.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

