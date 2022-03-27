Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after buying an additional 1,035,957 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Stryker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,386,078,000 after purchasing an additional 184,760 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Stryker by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,272,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,982 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Stryker by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,990,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,165,000 after purchasing an additional 258,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $266.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.71. The stock has a market cap of $100.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $231.35 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.09.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

