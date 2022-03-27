CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Price Target Cut to $5.00

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 68.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CURI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of CURI opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 52.81% and a negative return on equity of 20.49%. Research analysts expect that CuriosityStream will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. 21.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

