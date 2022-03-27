SVB Leerink Cuts Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Price Target to $15.00

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by SVB Leerink from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RPHM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.83.

RPHM stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $83.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.70. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $17.18.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RPHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPHM. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $672,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $639,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $568,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

