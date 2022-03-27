Oak Thistle LLC Takes $369,000 Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,065 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,465,000 after buying an additional 58,796 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 177,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,285,000 after purchasing an additional 114,393 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,928,000 after acquiring an additional 69,751 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

WTFC stock opened at $96.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $65.66 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.43.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.92%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

