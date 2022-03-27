Isthmus Partners LLC Invests $916,000 in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY)

Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 31,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,931,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $887,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,337,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POLY opened at $26.20 on Friday. Plantronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.84.

Plantronics ( NYSE:POLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 212.42% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Plantronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on POLY shares. TheStreet lowered Plantronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

