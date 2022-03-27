Isthmus Partners LLC Invests $916,000 in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY)

Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 31,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,931,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $887,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,337,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of POLY opened at $26.20 on Friday. Plantronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.84.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on POLY shares. TheStreet lowered Plantronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.
Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.
